Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance': TV Schedule, Live Stream, Preview for May 10

With the NBA season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Last Dance has helped basketball fans fill the void. And it's done a tremendous job doing so, taking longtime fans down memory lane and educating youngsters about the legendary Michael Jordan.

On Sunday night, two more episodes of The Last Dance will air. Through the first six hours, the documentary series has given us an inside look at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, Jordan's history, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and more.

Not only will Sunday's episodes continue to showcase the Bulls' dynasty of the 1990s, but we will also see Jordan's first retirement and his subsequent career in minor league baseball.

'The Last Dance' Information

Start Time: Episode 7 (9 p.m. ET); Episode 8 (10 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN and ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

If you think the first six episodes of The Last Dance have been gripping and entertaining, then you may be in for a treat Sunday evening. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, who has seen an advanced screening of Sunday's episodes, calls Episode 7 "must-see TV."

In Episodes 5 and 6, we saw Jordan lead the Bulls to their third straight NBA championship in 1993. There were also in-depth looks at the rise of the Air Jordan brand as well as Jordan's gambling tendencies. But things are about to get even more interesting.

According to Botkin, some of the topics covered include Jordan's first retirement, his foray into baseball, his NBA return, the Bulls' 72-win 1995-96 season, their championship victory at the end of that campaign and more.

Jordan was only 30 when he first retired from the NBA in October 1993, with his decision coming less than three months after the death of his father. Shortly after that announcement, Jordan signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and began his professional baseball career.

During the 1994 season, Jordan played for the Birmingham Barons at the Double-A level and then spent that fall playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League.

But as we know, Jordan's time away from basketball was only temporary. He returned to the Bulls late in the 1994-95 season and continued his legendary career on the hardwood.

These aren't the only reasons that Sunday's episodes are going to be entertaining. Before the documentary series started, director Jason Hehir told The Athletic's Richard Deitsch that Jordan had expressed concern to him that the behind-the-scenes look would cause people to think he's a "horrible guy."

Hehir recently said on The Dan Patrick Show that Episode 7 could be the reason why.

"There's language in there that I'm shocked ESPN let us keep in, and there's behavior in there that I'm shocked Michael let us keep in," Hehir said (h/t Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports).

Sports fans aren't going to want to miss the series' next two hours, with The Last Dance set to keep them entertained as most of the sports world remains on hold.