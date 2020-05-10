Buccaneers' Tom Brady Tweets 'Love the UFC' During 249 Main Card

Chris Unger/Getty Images

At least one influential MMA fan has given the thumbs-up to UFC 249's fan-less event Saturday night.

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was among those tuning into the event and tweeted his support for the fighters and the organization's ability to pull off a massive card under extreme circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Love the UFC," Brady wrote. "Incredible discipline and determination by all the athletes."

With the event taking place upstate from Brady in Jacksonville, Brady could've had an opportunity to sit ringside had fans been allowed to attend.

Brady was in the stands for UFC 246 in Las Vegas in January and often makes appearances at some of the marquee events on the sports calendar when they fall outside of football season.

The next time he's able to attend a fight, expect to see the Tampa Bay QB supporting from the expensive seats.