Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group Play Results: DCroft Wins Group D, Rage Eliminated

The final grouping in round robin play took to the sticks in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl on Saturday with DCroft winning Group D in epic fashion.

In the final matchup of the day, No. 15 DCroft and No. 2 Henry battled for first place in the pod and went back and forth in the fourth quarter. The game featured four lead changes in the final four minutes alone. After Henry battled back to tie the game at 17 with two seconds left, he made the mistake of using a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff.

The decision stunned DCroft, who found an open lane to the end zone for a walk-off touchdown as time expired.

"I expected the game to go into overtime," DCroft said. "I was kind of surprised by the decision to squib kick. I was mentally prepared to go to overtime."

Here's how the rest of the day's action looked:

Group D Scoreboard

(10) Rage vs. (2) Henry: 16-6, Henry

(15) DCroft vs. (7) Wesley: 17-14, DCroft

(7) Wesley vs. (2) Henry: 31-24, Henry

(15) DCroft vs. (10) Rage: 24-21, Rage

(15) DCroft vs. (2) Henry: 23-17, DCroft

(10) Rage vs. (7) Wesley: 21-3, Wesley

Group D Standings

1. DCroft (2-1), +6 (+/-)

2. Henry (2-1), +11 (+/-)

3. Wesley (1-2), +8 (+/-)

4. Rage (1-2), -25 (+/-)

The final two games of the day were arguably the most important of the tournament to date with a number of tiebreaking scenarios on the table.

Henry, a 17-year-old rookie from outside Chicago, nearly became the second player to go undefeated in pool play before DCroft's stunning victory.

Instead, it's DCroft advancing directly to the quarterfinals, where he awaits the winner between a wild-card matchup between No. 3 Noah and No. 7 Wesley. In the top of the bracket, No. 2 Henry will face No. 6 CleffTheGod for the right to face No. 11 Lil Man in the quarters.

The Wild Card Round kicks off on May 14 at 5 p.m. ET with all games streaming live on Twitch and YouTube.