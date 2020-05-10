WWE Rumors: Latest Buzz, Potential Spoilers Ahead of 2020 Money in the Bank

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will feature several significant matches and moments that could have a big impact on the WWE product moving forward.

Much of the focus is on the men's and women's titular ladder matches, which will occur simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Six men and six women will begin on the ground floor and battle all the way to the roof.

There will also be several championship matches, including WWE champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and universal champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, here are some of the latest rumors related to the pay-per-view and WWE as a whole.

Reported Plan for MITB Ladder Match Presentation

WWE reportedly may be planning to show the Money in the Bank ladder matches in segments throughout Sunday's PPV.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE's plan "at one point" was the show a portion of the ladder match, transition to other matches at the WWE Performance Center and then go back to the ladder match to make it look like the combatants are battling through WWE HQ the entire night.

It's a novel idea, and it could be the best way to keep fans engaged since the men's and women's ladder matches are the main things viewers want to see.

WWE could open the show hot with the start of the ladder matches, go back to the contests in the middle and then end with them to ensure that the most important aspect of the goes on last.

Sprinkling in the ladder matches would also force those watching at home to remain interested in the other matches as well, such as McIntyre vs. Rollins, Strowman vs. Wyatt and Bayley vs. Tamina.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to think outside the box and get creative, and presenting the Money in the Bank ladder matches like never before would be an extension of that.

Huge Spot Planned for MITB?

While no spoilers have leaked regarding who will win the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, there has been talk of a huge spot occurring on the roof of WWE HQ.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), "people with knowledge" of what happens in the Money in the Bank ladder matches have described a moment when WWE CEO Vince McMahon demonstrated to an unnamed wrestler how to take a bump on the roof.

Meltzer noted that the ladder matches were taped "a few weeks" ago, while the other matches will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch made mention of McMahon showing a talent the proper way of "falling off a tower."

It is unclear exactly what the stunt might entail, but perhaps WWE is planning to simulate someone falling off the roof of WWE headquarters. If that is the case, then it would go down as one of the most memorable and incredible spots in company history.

Latest on COVID-19's Impact on WWE Roster

The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to alter its plans and the way it operates, including working around Superstars who may not be available.

Per Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), there are "a lot [of people] that you don't know that are sitting this out for family reasons and they're very concerned."

One wrestler who is known to be on the sidelines in an effort to protect his family is Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but he decided to remove himself.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday, Reigns said he is taking time away from wrestling to ensure that his newborn twin boys are safe. Meltzer previously reported that Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn has been away from WWE recently because of concerns related to COVID-19 as well.

WWE has continued to provide fans with entertainment while following the restrictions in place, including holding shows with no fans in attendance.

Money in the Bank will fall under that umbrella as well. It's a strong card on paper and should deliver for wrestling fans who are starved for content.

