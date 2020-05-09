Report: Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore Won't Return to 'Monday Night Football'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will reportedly not return as the announce team for NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2020.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Tessitore and McFarland will still have "prominent roles" at ESPN and their replacements will be found internally.

Tessitore was the MNF play-by-play announcer in both 2018 and 2019, while McFarland was a sideline analyst in 2018 before joining the booth in 2019. They replaced Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden, respectively, the latter of whom left MNF to become head coach of the Raiders following the 2017 season.

