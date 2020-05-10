Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at Money in the Bank to Reignite Fan Interest

0 of 4

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Due to filming inside an empty arena during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, WWE’s television ratings have been dropping to record lows.

As a result, the company should be going all-in with major booking decisions that force wrestling fans to tune back into the Raw and SmackDown. One way to ensure a reinvigorated interest would be to book several swerves that leave members of the WWE Universe with no other option but to tune in the following Monday and Friday.

From booking a Superstar not currently in the Money in the Bank ladder match to walk out of the show with the briefcase to AJ Styles setting his sights on Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship, Sunday’s show could shake out to be the wildest of the year.

Here are the booking decisions WWE must make to get fans excited about the product again.