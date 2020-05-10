Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at Money in the Bank to Reignite Fan Interest

Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at Money in the Bank to Reignite Fan InterestMay 10, 2020
Due to filming inside an empty arena during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, WWE’s television ratings have been dropping to record lows.
As a result, the company should be going all-in with major booking decisions that force wrestling fans to tune back into the Raw and SmackDown. One way to ensure a reinvigorated interest would be to book several swerves that leave members of the WWE Universe with no other option but to tune in the following Monday and Friday.
From booking a Superstar not currently in the Money in the Bank ladder match to walk out of the show with the briefcase to AJ Styles setting his sights on Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship, Sunday’s show could shake out to be the wildest of the year.
Here are the booking decisions WWE must make to get fans excited about the product again.
Sasha Banks Should Take out Dana Brooke
Before Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder matches begin, WWE should throw wrestling fans a major curveball by having Sasha Banks take out Dana Brooke and interject herself into the bout.
No offense to Brooke, but Banks deserves the honor more and would help put on a better overall match. While unproven talents need a platform to shine, The Boss is one of the biggest stars in the company and needs to be featured at the pay-per-view.
Not only should Banks sneak into the corporate ladder match, but she would also be the best choice as briefcase holder moving forward. The Boss is one of the most intriguing characters in wrestling and she would be able to shine on the mic during a time when fans are missing from events.
Add in the fact that Banks has a built-in history with Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, as well as an even longer history with SmackDown champion Bayley, and The Boss trolling both the red and blue brands with the briefcase would be the kind of angle WWE programming needs.
Aleister Black Needs the Briefcase
The men’s Money in the Bank match—going on at the same time as the women’s match—will feature several popular Superstars, but one man stands above the rest as needing the briefcase the most.
Aleister Black must walk out of corporate headquarters as the night’s biggest winner.
Black has been portrayed as one of the strongest Superstars on Raw for months, but it’s time for him to make the transition from upper-midcard act to main-event attraction. Winning a match against top stars like Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles would give him the credibility needed to eventually be the centerpiece of the red brand.
Not only would winning the ladder match ensure Black is viewed as one of the next top draws in WWE, but it would also guarantee the briefcase would be decked out to look like a larger version of the Necronomicon from The Evil Dead.
Strowman Beats Bray, Sets Up Rematch vs. the Fiend
After Roman Reigns walked out on WWE as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Braun Strowman was hand-chosen to be the Superstar who took the Universal Championship from Goldberg.
At Money in the Bank, Strowman should successfully defend his title against Bray Wyatt.
While The Fiend shouldn’t be taking losses, the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt isn’t hurt by defeats, especially since he plays the persona of a Superstar unable to harness the anger and frustration needed to win until he channels his alter ego.
Strowman needs to continue building credibility as a top star after WWE squandered all of his momentum in previous years in favor of Reigns. With Wyatt as popular as ever with the WWE Universe, the Monster Among Men winning would prove WWE officials believe in him as a top draw.
While Strowman earning the victory on Sunday would be great for his credibility, it would inevitably draw out The Fiend, which would be bad news for the Universal champion. If The Fiend gets a shot at the title, he would most likely walk away with the belt.
AJ Styles Starts Feud with Drew McIntyre
With record-low ratings for Raw becoming the new norm, its time for WWE to switch gears on the main event scene and infuse a new challenger for Drew McIntyre and his championship.
Seth Rollins has been good as the Monday Night Messiah, but the character needs time to mature before being viewed as a legitimate threat to the title. Murphy could easily cost Rollins the win Sunday, setting up a new storyline between the Messiah and his follower.
As for McIntyre, he needs to fight a Superstar with credibility in the eyes of the WWE Universe, both in the ring and on the mic. If Black walks out of Money in the Bank as the briefcase holder, that will leave AJ Styles ready for a marquee feud.
Styles vs. McIntyre for the WWE Championship is what the red brand needs.
After stealing the show at WrestleMania with The Undertaker, Styles deserves to be at the top of the card. Instead of booking him to win the briefcase, WWE should have the Phenomenal One embark on a long-term angle with the WWE champion that culminates at SummerSlam.
That all starts Sunday with one shot from behind to McIntyre as wrestling fans think the PPV is ending, just as we saw with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.
