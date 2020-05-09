Ex-Blazers PF Cliff Alexander Arrested on Weapons Charge

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Alexander was arrested earlier this week on a felony weapons charge.

Per TMZ Sports, Chicago police arrested Alexander on Wednesday for having a loaded gun in his car after he was pulled over for failing to stop at an intersection.

Alexander admitted to having a gun when officers questioned him. He was booked on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

TMZ noted that Alexander said he was traveling to Englewood and had a gun out of fear for his safety. He was released from custody Thursday.

Alexander also received a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police also said they found a "clear plastic bag" with a green substance in it, but no drug charges were filed.

Alexander (6'9", 245 lbs) went undrafted after playing one season at Kansas in 2014-15. He signed a contract with the Blazers after playing with the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA Summer League.

Portland used Alexander in eight games off the bench during the 2015-16 season, and the Chicago native averaged 1.3 points in 4.5 minutes per game.

France professional league LNB Pro A signed Alexander to a contract in July 2019. The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22 games before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.