Ex-Blazers PF Cliff Alexander Arrested on Weapons Charge

Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Alexander (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Denver.
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Alexander was arrested earlier this week on a felony weapons charge. 

Per TMZ Sports, Chicago police arrested Alexander on Wednesday for having a loaded gun in his car after he was pulled over for failing to stop at an intersection. 

Alexander admitted to having a gun when officers questioned him. He was booked on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

TMZ noted that Alexander said he was traveling to Englewood and had a gun out of fear for his safety. He was released from custody Thursday.

Alexander also received a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police also said they found a "clear plastic bag" with a green substance in it, but no drug charges were filed.

Alexander (6'9", 245 lbs) went undrafted after playing one season at Kansas in 2014-15. He signed a contract with the Blazers after playing with the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA Summer League.

Portland used Alexander in eight games off the bench during the 2015-16 season, and the Chicago native averaged 1.3 points in 4.5 minutes per game.

France professional league LNB Pro A signed Alexander to a contract in July 2019. The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22 games before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

