Jacare Souza Out of UFC 249 Fight vs. Uriah Hall After Positive COVID-19 Test

Mike Roach/Getty Images

A scheduled middleweight bout between Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Uriah Hall for UFC 249 on Saturday has been called off after Souza tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN:

"Souza arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday and informed UFC officials that a family member had tested positive. Souza was asymptomatic, but was isolated and tested, and Friday the test came back positive.

"The UFC has conferred with Florida athletic officials, who said the fights can go on as scheduled because the system worked in Souza's case."

UFC 249 will now feature 11 fights, including a lightweight bout for an interim title between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje and a bantamweight title matchup featuring champion Henry Cejudo and challenger Dominick Cruz.

