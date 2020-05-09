Top 5 Wide Receiver vs. Cornerback Battles of 2020 NFL Season

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season schedule release was like an oasis in the sports desert with no live action due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever, NFL fans tuned in to see who their favorite team would play and to listen as analysts predicted the outcome of games that will hopefully be played this fall.

While not predicting every game's outcome, it is fun to take a look at the schedule and find those matchups that we'll be pumped for once September arrives. And for me, the best matchups are those on the boundary of the offense and defense as the wide receivers and cornerbacks go head-to-head.

If you've ever been lucky enough to attend an NFL or college practice, a certain energy comes over the teams and the crowd as wide receivers and cornerbacks run one-on-ones. When evaluating players for the NFL draft, it's also the best way to see the speed, reaction time and skill of each player. That's no different when we get great matchups throughout the actual season.

Here are the top five wide receiver vs. cornerback battles to get excited for in the 2020 season.

Week 2: Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots) vs. DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)

Stephon Gilmore is the reigning top cornerback in the NFL and will get a huge test early in the season as the Patriots travel to Seattle to face Russell Wilson and his Incredible Hulk-like wide receiver, DK Metcalf.

Gilmore's size, physicality and technique are what make him so special, but will they work against the raw athleticism and power of Metcalf? As the 2019 season wore on, Metcalf showed remarkable development as a route-runner and is still one of the biggest, fastest receivers in the entire league. The two going head-to-head will be the best matchup of Week 2.

While DK is poised for a breakout season and has a fantastic quarterback getting him the ball, look for Gilmore's savvy timing and awareness to give him the upper hand in this battle. Metcalf will no doubt get his reps and targets, but Gilmore is the best in the league at limiting yards and touches.

Week 3: Marcus Peters (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs)

Former teammates will face off in the most highly anticipated game of the early season. Ravens vs. Chiefs will be a matchup every fan pays attention to because of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Lamar Jackson, but another head-to-head battle to watch is when Marcus Peters—the game's best cornerback when it comes to creating turnovers—tries to stop Tyreek Hill.

Hill's speed is almost unstoppable, but Peters has the quickness and vision to stand a chance against the NFL's fastest man. With another five interceptions last season, running his five-year total to 27, Peters is a player Mahomes will want to avoid.

If the Ravens put Peters on Hill, this could become a battle of Sammy Watkins vs. Marlon Humphrey.

Weeks 13 and 17: Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams) vs. DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals)

Two kids new to the NFC West will look to take over the division with a matchup that we're blessed with twice a season when Jalen Ramsey lines up across from DeAndre Hopkins in a battle that will hopefully merit an iso camera on the two all game long.

Hopkins is one of the best in the league but was traded from Houston after head coach Bill O'Brien thought he was expendable once Nuk wanted a new deal. The Cardinals, who already have a future Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald, will deploy him in a wide-open, fast, dynamic offense that should see Hopkins having a career year with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray throwing him the ball.

Ramsey has the best pure traits of any cornerback in football with excellent size (6'1", 208 lbs) and the speed to run with anyone. But he'll have to be disciplined in his technique and timing to stop one of the league's most well-rounded receivers.

Week 12: Tre'Davious White (Buffalo Bills) vs. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

If you enjoy watching true technicians dominate, you'll love this Week 12 matchup of Tre'Davious White vs. Keenan Allen.

White is an underrated superstar with awesome timing, awareness and technique to hang in coverage against wide receivers both big and small, fast and powerful. He has all the footwork and agility you need in an elite cornerback. But stopping Keenan Allen will take all of that and maybe more.

Allen is the best route-runner in the NFL with excellent footwork. His moves should be cut up and put in a training video for young receivers. He's silky smooth without being overly big or fast, but he always finds himself open while basically playing chess with cornerbacks thanks to his array of moves and his understanding of the game.

Allen vs. White doesn't have the high-profile athleticism of the other matchups listed before them, but the art of their technique makes this must-watch.

Week 4: Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions) vs. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)

Rarely do rookie cornerbacks come in with the hype and potential of Jeff Okudah, but the former Ohio State product is special. He'll get to prove himself early in the year against another former Buckeye in Michael Thomas, who is coming off a record-setting 149-catch season.

Thomas dominates cornerbacks with excellently timed routes and a big body that lets him box out defenders. Okudah, though, has the size at over 200 pounds to work through Thomas and disrupt the ball. He's quick, smart and aggressive.

If Okudah is to live up to his draft profile and the No. 3 overall pick the Lions spent on him, he'll need to handle the best receivers in the game. In Week 4, he'll get his chance to prove he belongs if he can slow down Thomas and force Drew Brees to look elsewhere in the passing game.

Honorable Mentions:

Week 14: Casey Hayward (Chargers) vs. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons)

Week 13: Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) vs. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals)

Week 3: Shaquill Griffin (Seahawks) vs. Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys)

Week 16: Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) vs. A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans)

Weeks 1 and 9: Marshon Lattimore (Saints) vs. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Week 13: Richard Sherman (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Stefon Diggs (Bills)