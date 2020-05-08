Colts' Philip Rivers Named Head Coach at Alabama HS Pending NFL Retirement

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was named the head coach in waiting for the football team at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, on Friday, and he will take the job whenever he retires from the NFL.

According to AL.com's Ben Thomas, St. Michael Catholic High School made the announcement during a press conference at the school, and athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as the interim head coach until Rivers is ready to assume the role.

Rivers said the following about the news: "It's a special day for me and my family really. I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out."

Before starring at NC State collegiately and with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, Rivers played high school football at Athens High in Athens, Alabama, under his father Steve Rivers.

