Allen Iverson Uses 'Practice' Rant Anniversary to Promote Social Distancing

It's been 18 years since Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson served as the protagonist for one of the NBA's most notorious press conferences, one where the superstar uttered the word "practice" 22 times (see beginning at 7:21 mark):

Now, Iverson is using that moment to promote practicing social distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Iverson is doing his part as the world battles the pandemic.

The 2000-01 NBA MVP also recently put up a one-day meet-and-greet with him (entitled the "Ultimate AI Experience") up for auction for the All-In Challenge, which has raised over $33.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

That experience includes a game of HORSE, a courtside seat alongside Iverson at a 76ers home game, a trip to the Reebok Headquarters and the opportunity to present the MVP award alongside him at the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

One fan won that experience after posting a winning $25,000 bid.