Patriots' Bill Belichick Jokes Dog Nike 'Working on the Supplemental Draft'

Getty Images/Getty Images

The star of the 2020 NFL draft is already getting to work on the supplemental draft.

On Thursday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told NFL Network that Nike, the Alaskan Klee Kai dog he owns with girlfriend Linda Holliday, is "working on the supplemental draft."

Nike stole the hearts of viewers during the broadcast of the virtual draft last month when he sat in Belichick's chair and was caught on camera:

The very good boy has been in the media spotlight in the past:

While there may be some uncertainty in New England heading into the 2020 campaign after Tom Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patriots fans can at least take solace knowing they have an absolute superstar helping make decisions when it comes to drafting future contributors.