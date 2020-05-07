Patrick Ewing on Not Watching 'The Last Dance': 'I Had to Live Through That'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

NEW YORK - 1993: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls boxes out against Patrick Ewing #33 of the New York Knicks during a game played in 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Millions of fans have tuned in to watch The Last Dance. Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing hasn't been among them for the most part.

"I had to live through that," Ewing said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t CBSSports.com's Sam Quinn). "I had to live through him and all the battles that we had to go through. And now y'all have a documentary to keep rubbing it in my face. I watch a little of it, then I shut it off to go do other things. I lived through it. I don't need to watch. I know he's great."

           

