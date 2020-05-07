Patrick Ewing on Not Watching 'The Last Dance': 'I Had to Live Through That'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Millions of fans have tuned in to watch The Last Dance. Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing hasn't been among them for the most part.

"I had to live through that," Ewing said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t CBSSports.com's Sam Quinn). "I had to live through him and all the battles that we had to go through. And now y'all have a documentary to keep rubbing it in my face. I watch a little of it, then I shut it off to go do other things. I lived through it. I don't need to watch. I know he's great."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.