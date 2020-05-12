Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered Release Date, Trailer and Features

Activision

If the popularity of The Last Dance documentary detailing Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls has proven anything, it is the perfect time to get nostalgic about sports with some modern touch and analysis.

Enter Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2.

The iconic skateboarding video games are returning as a remastered package developed by Vicarious Visions and will bring back aspects of what made the games so popular and mix them with high-definition graphics and new features.

Those who fell in love with the games during the 1990s and 2000s will immediately recognize the game's legendary soundtrack and a lineup of skaters including Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist and Chad Muska.

The games will bring back some of the original levels, tricks and modes to go with the familiar lineup, including the create-a-park and create-a-skater options.

However, players will have the opportunity to share their created parks online and provide their skaters with a number of customizable options.

It's not just the classics, though, as there will be new tricks, new gameplay options such as online multiplayer modes and new features so gamers have additional goals and challenges while playing.

And all of it will be seen through high-definition graphics, combining just the right touch of new with the nostalgia that will no doubt come while playing the games.