Eli Manning Will Take 'Year Off' from Football, Doesn't Want to Be NFL Coach

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning revealed some of his post-retirement plans to service members and their families on a United Service Organizations video call Thursday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

"I really wanted to try to take a year off and just try to gather my bearings and get settled with my family and figure out what I want to do in that next chapter.

"I know one thing: I don't want to be an NFL coach. I've seen what our coaches do and the hours they put in, and I enjoy being with my family and enjoy coaching some of their sports teams."

The two-time Super Bowl winner retired in January after 16 NFL seasons, all of which he spent with the Giants. He and his wife, Abby, have four children ages nine and under, and Manning revealed that he's now devoting much of his time to homeschooling and caring for them.

Raanan provided a screenshot of the video call on Twitter:

"The USO has made an effort during Military Appreciation Month to use virtual programming to keep its members connected during this time. Manning thanked service members from around the world for their service, commitment and selflessness," Raanan wrote.

Manning has been heavily involved in charitable efforts throughout his career and won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award in recognition of his off-field contributions.

Per Rannan, Manning said he was going to "up my game" with regard to his charity work, which included Thursday's USO call.

Manning also made a contribution to the All In Challenge, which has raised over $33.3 million as of Thursday, May 7, for COVID-19 relief. He put his Corvette, which he received for being named the Super Bowl XLVI MVP, up for auction and netted $140,000 for the cause.

Although Manning is taking a year off from football, he eventually expects to return to the sport in some capacity:

"Football is my love and passion. It is all I've known for the last 25 years and all I've been doing. I don't think I can stray too far away from that. I'd like to hope to do something with the Giants, stay involved with them. I probably need a little break right now just because it's so new. So I'm going to take a little time, enjoy some family time, but I assume I'll be jumping back into football in some way.

"I don't know if I want to do announcing...yet. Or go into that field. I might want to stay more hands-on with either the Giants or some coaching with a high school team."

Manning has coached his daughter's basketball team and planned to coach youth softball as well. As Raanan noted, Manning also teaches at the Manning Passing Academy for youth quarterbacks in Louisiana.