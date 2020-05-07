NHL Reportedly Considering 24-Team Stanley Cup Playoff to Finish 2019-20 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If the NHL is able to resume the 2019-20 season, one idea reportedly receiving consideration would be moving right into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the postseason would feature 24 teams and a best-of-three play-in round. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

