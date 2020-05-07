NHL Reportedly Considering 24-Team Stanley Cup Playoff to Finish 2019-20 Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If the NHL is able to resume the 2019-20 season, one idea reportedly receiving consideration would be moving right into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the postseason would feature 24 teams and a best-of-three play-in round.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

