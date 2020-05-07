Bruce Arians Jokes About Wanting to Take Rob Gronkowski's 24/7 WWE Title

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unified in their pursuit of a Super Bowl in 2020, Rob Gronkowski's status as a WWE champion could lead to some turmoil behind the scenes.

On the latest episode of the Gronk'd UP podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Gronkowski jokingly talked about the possibility of head coach Bruce Arians ambushing him to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left down the hallway, looking to my right to make sure no one is out of the meetings yet and then all of a sudden—Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow and takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ," Gronk said.

The 67-year-old Arians appeared on ESPN's NFL Live on Thursday and addressed the topic: "[Gronk] better keep his head on a swivel. ... I may take it from him."

Gronkowski won the title at WrestleMania 36 when he pinned Mojo Rawley. The five-time Pro Bowler was serving as host of WWE's biggest show of the year.



Since being introduced in May 2019, the 24/7 title has been won by various WWE Superstars and celebrities in places like airport tarmacs and Times Square. The idea of Gronkowski losing the championship in an NFL locker room wouldn't be unusual. A key rule, however, is that a WWE referee has to be present.