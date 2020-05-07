J.K. Dobbins, Ravens Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 7, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Running back J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball on a touchdown run against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

J.K. Dobbins and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year rookie contract, the team announced on Thursday:

The No. 55 overall pick was the fifth running back off the board in April's draft and is expected to split carries with Mark Ingram II this season as he works his way into the offense. 

  

The exact terms of Dobbins' contract remain undisclosed. 

According to Over The Cap, the projected total value of Baltimore's second-round pick is $5.38 million with a signing bonus of nearly $1.5 million. 

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently noted Dobbins' abilities as a "three-down" tailback and that should come into play rather quickly for the Lamar Jackson-led offense. It just might not become apparent in 2020. 

Ingram is still in line to start the year as the top running back on the depth chart. As he enters his own contract year, the Ravens will want to get as much out of Ingram as possible as he plays for his next deal. On a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that may end up being a good thing for Dobbins. 

The Ohio State product can ease into the offense and learn from Ingram—who broke into the league as a highly-touted tailback out of Alabama and has turned in a decade-long career in the NFL already.

Still, it's clear Dobbins is the future of Baltimore's backfield. With his contract signed and filed away, now he can focus on making the most out of his summer and going into training camp with as much clarity as possible. 

