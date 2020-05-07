Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Posts Workout Video Amid NBA's COVID-19 Pandemic Hiatus

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

No one knows when or if the 2019-20 NBA season will resume, but it appears New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball will be ready when it does.

Ball posted workout videos Wednesday in which he did several weightlifting exercises.

'Zo could probably stand to lower his weight and work on better form. In the video above, he puts far too much torque on his shoulders on the presses, hurting his form.

That said, at least he's committed to staying in the gym amid the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

