Conor McGregor Says He Accepts Oscar De La Hoya Challenging Him to Boxing Match

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
John Locher/Associated Press

If Oscar De La Hoya was serious about returning to the boxing ring for a match with Conor McGregor, the UFC superstar is ready to take on the challenge.  

McGregor wrote on Twitter that he accepts De La Hoya's challenge:

The response comes in the wake of De La Hoya's recent appearance on the State of Combat podcast (h/t Keith Idec of Boxing Scene) in which he said he would need just two rounds to knock out McGregor. 

"Oh, come on, brother," the Golden Boy said. "Two rounds. Because one thing about me, one thing about me, I went for the kill always. And look, Conor McGregor is⁠—I love him in the Octagon. I respect him. I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story. It's a whole different story."

McGregor's first foray into boxing was against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. Mayweather won the match by TKO in the 10th round.

De La Hoya, 47, retired from competition after losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Bob Arum Blasts Dana White, UFC for 'Cowboy Behavior' Amid COVID-19

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Bob Arum Blasts Dana White, UFC for 'Cowboy Behavior' Amid COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    De la Hoya Says He'd Take Two Round to KO McGregor

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    De la Hoya Says He'd Take Two Round to KO McGregor

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Holyfield to return to boxing for exhibition fights

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Holyfield to return to boxing for exhibition fights

    Scott Christ
    via Bad Left Hook

    The BBBoC Set The Stage For Boxing to Return With New Safety Guidelines

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    The BBBoC Set The Stage For Boxing to Return With New Safety Guidelines

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com