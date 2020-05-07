Tiger & Phil's 'The Match' with Manning, Brady: Date, TV, Live-Stream Info, More

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Turner Sports has officially announced when and where Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity golf exhibition—which pits Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady—will take place.

Where: Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida

When: Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN

Live Stream: Pre-match content available on Bleacher Report app

The Match: Champions for Charity is a rematch of The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, which was a one-on-one match play event between Woods and Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas in 2018. Mickelson won that event on the fourth playoff hole.

This time, a pair of future Pro Football Hall of Famers join the action. Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will team with Woods, and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be Mickelson's partner.

The event will feature plenty of action as four elite athletes play competitive golf. All of them will be wearing microphones as well, which should add to the entertainment value and intrigue.

In terms of the structure, the front nine will employ a best-ball format, while the back nine will be played under modified alternate shot rules.

Most importantly, WarnerMedia and the golfers are teaming up to donate $10 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge are among the organizations that will benefit.

The Match: Champions for Charity will also feature some on-course competitive challenges or "side bets," and money earned from those challenges will go to charity as well.