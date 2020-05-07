Report: Tom Brady, Bucs to Play Drew Brees, Saints Week 1 of 2020 NFL Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals to a teammate before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady's first regular-season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.  

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the Saints will host Brady's Buccaneers in Week 1 on Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

