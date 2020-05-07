Report: Tom Brady, Bucs to Play Drew Brees, Saints Week 1 of 2020 NFL Season

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady's first regular-season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the Saints will host Brady's Buccaneers in Week 1 on Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

