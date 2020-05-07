Dennis Rodman Talks Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen After 'The Last Dance'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 24: Scottie Pippen #33, and Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls are seen during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 24, 1997 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Michael Jordan might be the focus of The Last Dance, but Dennis Rodman argued Scottie Pippen will ultimately receive the biggest lift from the 10-part docuseries. 

"Scottie was so underrated—and so underpaid," Rodman said to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. "He should be holding his head up higher than Michael Jordan in this documentary. I think a lot of people are now realizing what he went through. The kid was a hero, in a lot of ways, during those great Bulls runs."

          

