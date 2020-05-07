Dennis Rodman Talks Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen After 'The Last Dance'

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Michael Jordan might be the focus of The Last Dance, but Dennis Rodman argued Scottie Pippen will ultimately receive the biggest lift from the 10-part docuseries.

"Scottie was so underrated—and so underpaid," Rodman said to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. "He should be holding his head up higher than Michael Jordan in this documentary. I think a lot of people are now realizing what he went through. The kid was a hero, in a lot of ways, during those great Bulls runs."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.