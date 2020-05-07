NFL Exec Jokes Aaron Rodgers Will 'Never Retire' After Jordan Love Pick

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers is known for being able to hold a grudge, so the Green Bay Packers' selection of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft could pay off in unexpected ways.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous executive joked that knowing Aaron, he will "never retire" and may play "play another six years now."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

