NFL Exec Jokes Aaron Rodgers Will 'Never Retire' After Jordan Love Pick

Aaron Rodgers is known for being able to hold a grudge, so the Green Bay Packers' selection of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft could pay off in unexpected ways.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous executive joked that knowing Aaron, he will "never retire" and may play "play another six years now."

