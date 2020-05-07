Dolphins' Draft with Tua Tagovailoa Draws 'Meh' Response from Anonymous Execs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Not everybody was impressed with the Miami Dolphins' 11-player class from the 2020 NFL draft, which was headlined by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins made three picks in the first round and five selections within the top 56, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday the choices "elicited a few 'meh' responses from NFL personnel evaluators."

"Felt that with a team with so many resources to control the draft, they made some good value picks but also reached on some guys unnecessarily," a veteran NFC scout told Fowler.

