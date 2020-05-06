Mark Cuban Says Mavericks Won't Reopen Practice Facility: 'Just Not Worth It'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 22: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches on from behind the bench during the second half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

While the NBA is allowing teams to reopen their practice facilities on May 8 in areas that permit it, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, some franchises may choose against doing so during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

One of them is the Dallas Mavericks, as team owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that other franchises also share Cuban's concerns regarding the inability to test asymptomatic players.

Other teams are planning to reopen their facilities at a different date. Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were targeting May 16, while Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Houston Rockets would wait until May 18. 

Stein also reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets plan to reopen their practice facilities on Friday. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic "are still gathering details on making a reopening work as smoothly as possible for players and staff and do not yet have a set timetable," Stein noted.

Getting practice facilities up and running is the first step to ending the league's hiatus because of the coronavirus, though it's a small one. It will also be a carefully monitored and regulated step:

Video Play Button

Questions remain about the future of the 2019-20 season. Will the NBA resume the regular season or go straight into the postseason? Will it consider canceling the season altogether? How far back would the 2020-21 season be pushed back to compensate for this year's unusual circumstances? 

While the first two questions remain an unknown, there are hints regarding the third one, with reports suggest the NBA is considering starting next season on Christmas Day. And the league will assuredly examine all possible options before pulling the plug on the 2019-20 season. 

It's an unprecedented scenario, but it appears the league will attempt to resume the 2019-20 season in some capacity. 

