Vince Carter Wants to Own NBA Team, Help Mentor Players in Retirement

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip "T.I." Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark).

"I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don't make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] ... but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side."

Carter noted how he can use his playing experience to connect the front office and the team, most notably helping executives who haven't ever suited up to understand the physical and mental toll players endure. He mentioned back-to-backs and losing streaks as examples.

"I can help the other guys being on the other side as well. ... One day, hopefully I get that opportunity to be an executive where I still help mold young players like a Trae Young and a John Collins and do all these things."

Carter also mentioned his community service work and his desire to continue it post-retirement, mentioning his basketball camps, Christmas drives and Embassy of Hope Foundation.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team member has played for eight NBA teams since he started his career as a 21-year-old with the Toronto Raptors in 1998-99.

He's played in four different decades and will offer a wealth of knowledge and experience in any role he takes when his retirement becomes official upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.