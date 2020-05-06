Vince Carter Wants to Own NBA Team, Help Mentor Players in Retirement

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on March 11, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip "T.I." Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark).

"I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don't make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] ... but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side."

Carter noted how he can use his playing experience to connect the front office and the team, most notably helping executives who haven't ever suited up to understand the physical and mental toll players endure. He mentioned back-to-backs and losing streaks as examples.

"I can help the other guys being on the other side as well. ... One day, hopefully I get that opportunity to be an executive where I still help mold young players like a Trae Young and a John Collins and do all these things."

Carter also mentioned his community service work and his desire to continue it post-retirement, mentioning his basketball camps, Christmas drives and Embassy of Hope Foundation.

Video Play Button

The eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team member has played for eight NBA teams since he started his career as a 21-year-old with the Toronto Raptors in 1998-99.

He's played in four different decades and will offer a wealth of knowledge and experience in any role he takes when his retirement becomes official upon the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Related

    Report: NBA to Reopen Some Practice Facilities Friday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA to Reopen Some Practice Facilities Friday

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Targeting May 16 Reopening

    Los Angeles hopes to reopen their practice facilities under NBA's protocols on May 16

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Targeting May 16 Reopening

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Redd Helping Blaze New Trail for Retired Hoopers

    Former NBA guard Michael Redd opens up to B/R about his post-playing investing career ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Redd Helping Blaze New Trail for Retired Hoopers

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter Says He Won't 'Sell My Soul' for NBA Title Ring

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Says He Won't 'Sell My Soul' for NBA Title Ring

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report