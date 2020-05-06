Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott Contract Will 'Ultimately Get Done'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Prescott have gone nowhere. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Despite signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the deal has "no bearing" on Dak Prescott.

Jones discussed Prescott's contract talks Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, via Ed Werder of ESPN. 

"Dak is the quarterback of our franchise now, and for many years to come. We've gotta get his contract—we've gotta get over that hurdle. But we'll do it, it'll ultimately get done."

Dallas placed the franchise tag on Prescott, but the two sides have been unable to agree on a long-term deal.

  

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Clowney Likely Out of Seattle

    Jadeveon Clowney would have to take ‘significantly less money’ than previous offers to return to Seahawks (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Clowney Likely Out of Seattle

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys reach deal with OL Erving, source says

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys reach deal with OL Erving, source says

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    Cowboys Rookie Bradlee Anae Compares His Game to 'An Assassin'

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Rookie Bradlee Anae Compares His Game to 'An Assassin'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Olsen: Cam Is 'Too Good a Player' to Not Be on a Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Greg Olsen: Cam Is 'Too Good a Player' to Not Be on a Team

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report