Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott Contract Will 'Ultimately Get Done'

Despite signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the deal has "no bearing" on Dak Prescott.

Jones discussed Prescott's contract talks Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

"Dak is the quarterback of our franchise now, and for many years to come. We've gotta get his contract—we've gotta get over that hurdle. But we'll do it, it'll ultimately get done."

Dallas placed the franchise tag on Prescott, but the two sides have been unable to agree on a long-term deal.

