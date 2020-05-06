Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley Contract Extensions Discussed by Ravens, Says GM

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have discussed long-term extensions with linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday.

DeCosta referenced the ongoing conversations when talking about how the Ravens could create salary-cap space ahead of the 2020 season.

Stanley is in the final year of his rookie contract and will earn almost $12.9 million. The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Judon, which nets him $15.8 million.

At the time of the move, Judon indicated he preferred a multiyear contract but accepted the step Baltimore took.

"I'd rather have a long-term deal for stability," he said to ESPN's Josina Anderson. "It is what it is. I feel like this is what many of us go through that are facing free agency. At the end of the day, I know I'm playing football next season."

Judon reached his first Pro Bowl in 2019, while Stanley was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. The cost to re-sign one or both will be steep but could provide short-term relief for the Ravens if they bargained down their 2020 cap hits in return for more long-term money.

Baltimore doesn't desperately need to lower its cap situation. The team has $10.2 million to spend, per Over the Cap, and nearly all of the notable free agents have found new homes.

Getting Judon and/or Stanley locked down now would help the Ravens avoid a possible bidding war next offseason. Of the two, Stanley will probably get a higher priority given both his performance last year and general importance of his position.

The 26-year-old was named Pro Football Focus' Pass-Blocker of the Year, and PFF's Ben Linsey ranked him as the ninth-best player in the 2021 free-agent class.