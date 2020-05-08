WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 8

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

No night is bigger for giving new opportunities quite like WWE Money in the Bank. The May 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the final night before that big event.

Bray Wyatt was after the WWE Universal Championship, and he was happy to pull Braun Strowman back under his thrall to get it. The Monster Among Men would face his greatest demon in the ring just days before Sunday.

Jeff Hardy returned to action as a part of his redemption story, but Sheamus promised to ruin his feel-good journey with a Brogue Kick.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville finally set a date to clash in the ring. The two long-time friends were done talking, especially after Deville injured God's Greatest Creation and ruined her chance at Money in the Bank.

Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up as they love to do and took on the awkward team of Tamina and Lacey Evans. The dominance of the No. 1 contender cannot be understated, but this was a dangerous fight to take just days before her title opportunity.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak needed a tag team partner to fight King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. No one knew who would join the good friends in bringing down the cocky trio.

This night had so much promised before Money in the Bank, but the wrestling needed to focus on the talent more than anything.