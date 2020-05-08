WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 8May 9, 2020
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 8
No night is bigger for giving new opportunities quite like WWE Money in the Bank. The May 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the final night before that big event.
Bray Wyatt was after the WWE Universal Championship, and he was happy to pull Braun Strowman back under his thrall to get it. The Monster Among Men would face his greatest demon in the ring just days before Sunday.
Jeff Hardy returned to action as a part of his redemption story, but Sheamus promised to ruin his feel-good journey with a Brogue Kick.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville finally set a date to clash in the ring. The two long-time friends were done talking, especially after Deville injured God's Greatest Creation and ruined her chance at Money in the Bank.
Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up as they love to do and took on the awkward team of Tamina and Lacey Evans. The dominance of the No. 1 contender cannot be understated, but this was a dangerous fight to take just days before her title opportunity.
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak needed a tag team partner to fight King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. No one knew who would join the good friends in bringing down the cocky trio.
This night had so much promised before Money in the Bank, but the wrestling needed to focus on the talent more than anything.
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Otis wanted to help Mandy Rose, but she refused his help. Sonya Deville got a pep talk before the match from Dolph Ziggler.
God's Greatest Creation came out swinging. It caught Deville off guard, who was just trying to escape with a win despite her promises to maim Rose. It worked as the heel caught her with a roll-up off a bicycle knee attempt for three.
Result
Deville def. Rose by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While this was a sloppy rushed fight, it did sell the heat between both women. God's Greatest Creation fought with fire as a babyface. This is a side she has not shown before, and it suits her better.
Deville can do more than she showed here. She was playing the scared heel for the first encounter, and the roll-up works for that opening clash. This cannot be the last time they fight though.
New Day and Lucha House Party vs. Miz and Morrison and Forgotten Sons
Kofi Kingston was isolated in this six-man tag team match as The Forgotten Sons and The Miz and John Morrison found cohesion as a unit. Finally, Gran Metalik got the hot tag and worked alongside Lince Dorado to turn the momentum around.
Lucha House Party hit a second-rope moonsault into a senton bomb on The Shaman of Sexy for a nearfall. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler took out Big E outside with their elevated double stomp. They powerbombed Kofi onto him. Left alone, Dorado fell to Miz's Skull Crushing Finale for the win.
Result
Forgotten Sons and Miz and Morrison def. New Day and Lucha House Party by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Eight-man tag team matches are best when they are chaotic. This was absolute chaos for the home stretch. It's a shame that it took so long to get to the madness, but the final five minutes were a good preview for Money in the Bank.
Forgotten Sons continue to roll and build toward a big win potentially. They seem unstoppable at the moment. Cutler and Blake need to make a big impression in this important opportunity.
Sheamus Tells Jeff Hardy He Cannot Come Back from Everything
Jeff Hardy told Renee Young that he was not done yet in WWE. He wanted to show he could have one last run. Sheamus mocked him for continuing to try after everything. The two fought, and The Charismatic Enigma laid out The Celtic Warrior with a Swanton Bomb.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid if unremarkable moment, building off the solid video packages for Hardy. Sheamus and Hardy have a clear conflict that can keep both relevant for the next month. It is more than many have right now in WWE.
Feuds are not plentiful at the moment. Hardy is more interesting working off someone then hitting Swanton Bombs on random challengers each week. Sheamus is not the most exciting challenger for him, but it can work.
Bray Wyatt Gives Braun Strowman One Last Chance to Come Home
Braun Strowman called out Bray Wyatt, who graciously walked to the ring with open arms. He offered The Monster Among Men another chance to return to his flock, extending the black sheep mask. Strowman refused and walked away as Wyatt lamented his latest failed attempt.
Grade
A-
Analysis
While the story is corny, it is professional wrestling storytelling. Wyatt wants Strowman back, and The Monster keeps trying to ignore the urge to put it back on. He plays confident, but he's uncertain if he can truly escape his former leader.
It is interesting that Wyatt not The Fiend will compete on Sunday. It guarantees that the contest will not be a straightforward title defense, though no Wyatt matches truly is anymore. No one knows exactly what will happen because no one can understand the mind of the master of the Firefly Fun House.
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Tamina and Lacey Evans
Tamina sent Bayley and Sasha Banks running to start the match, and the heels almost left. Lacey Evans got in their way, starting a brawl. Deciding to continue after that, they isolated The Sassy Southern Belle.
It worked for a while, but Tamina would not be denied. Bayley blocked a Superfly Splash and hit a Bayley-to-Belly into a diving elbow. However, the veteran kicked out. The Legit Boss had to save The Role Model from a first Samoan drop attempt.
Evans took out Banks with the Woman's Right, setting up Tamina to hit a superkick into a Samoan drop for the win.
Result
Tamina and Evans def. Bayley and Banks by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Tamina's rise has been the underdog tale of 2020 in WWE. The veteran has made the most of her opportunity. She may not be able to do much in the ring these days, but she shines by sticking to an effective role.
This solid match was mainly driven by how good Bayley and Banks can be together, but Tamina is a fantastic foil for both of them. They sell so well for her dominance. It was the right move for her to win here since she will likely lose at Money in the Bank.