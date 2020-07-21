Henry Ruggs III, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.67M Contract

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Henry Ruggs III is officially a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after the team signed the No. 12 pick to his rookie contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ruggs agreed to a standard four-year rookie deal worth $16.7 million that includes a fifth-year option.

Las Vegas made Ruggs the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL draft. The 21-year-old turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he clocked a 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash, the fastest of any player in this year's class.

Ruggs also tied for second among wide receivers in the vertical jump (42 inches) and tied for eighth in the broad jump (131 inches).

Even though Ruggs' speed generated most of the headlines leading up to the draft, B/R's Matt Miller noted the former Alabama star became a better route-runner during his college career.

The Raiders are counting on Ruggs' speed and skill as a receiver to improve an offense that has ranked in the bottom 10 in points per game in each of the past three seasons.

In three years at Alabama, Ruggs recorded 1,716 yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged 17.5 yards per catch on 98 receptions.