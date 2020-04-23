Henry Ruggs III NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Henry Ruggs III NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' PickApril 24, 2020
WR2 Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Elite speedster who will enter the NFL as one of the league's fastest players.
—Experienced route-runner who understands how to use his speed to beat press coverage or set up defenders with double moves.
—Plays with good lower-body power that allows him to cut on a dime and quickly break into his routes.
—Major deep threat who can stretch the field.
—Best yards-after-catch receiver in the 2020 class.
—Tacklers cannot square up and find his strike zone; rarely tackled on the first attempt.
—Plays tough and is a physical runner.
—Scheme-proof player who can play any wide receiver alignment and would be valuable on rushing attempts.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—Surrounded by all-world talent at Alabama and was never the week-to-week go-to in the passing game.
—Limited collegiate production.
—Lacks instincts as a return man.
—Can be more linear than fluid at times in his routes.
—Would like to see his positional nuances developed more (i.e. hand usage).
OVERALL
Ruggs has track-star speed, but he's also a developed route-runner who happens to be the fastest player in the draft class. Whatever the offensive philosophy is, Ruggs fits it. He can be dynamic on jet sweeps, pop passes, crossing routes or deep shots. The only limitation will be the imagination of his offensive coaches.
GRADE: 93
PRO COMPARISON: Tyreek Hill/John Ross III
Ravens' Calais Campbell to Joe Burrow:
Can't Wait to Get 'Properly Acquainted'