Henry Ruggs III NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

WR2 Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

STRENGTHS

—Elite speedster who will enter the NFL as one of the league's fastest players.

—Experienced route-runner who understands how to use his speed to beat press coverage or set up defenders with double moves.

—Plays with good lower-body power that allows him to cut on a dime and quickly break into his routes.

—Major deep threat who can stretch the field.

—Best yards-after-catch receiver in the 2020 class.

—Tacklers cannot square up and find his strike zone; rarely tackled on the first attempt.

—Plays tough and is a physical runner.

—Scheme-proof player who can play any wide receiver alignment and would be valuable on rushing attempts.

WEAKNESSES

—Surrounded by all-world talent at Alabama and was never the week-to-week go-to in the passing game.

—Limited collegiate production.

—Lacks instincts as a return man.

—Can be more linear than fluid at times in his routes.

—Would like to see his positional nuances developed more (i.e. hand usage).

OVERALL

Ruggs has track-star speed, but he's also a developed route-runner who happens to be the fastest player in the draft class. Whatever the offensive philosophy is, Ruggs fits it. He can be dynamic on jet sweeps, pop passes, crossing routes or deep shots. The only limitation will be the imagination of his offensive coaches.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Tyreek Hill/John Ross III