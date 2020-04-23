Henry Ruggs III NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) salutes the fans against LSU during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

WR2 Henry Ruggs III, Alabama  

STRENGTHS

—Elite speedster who will enter the NFL as one of the league's fastest players.

—Experienced route-runner who understands how to use his speed to beat press coverage or set up defenders with double moves.

—Plays with good lower-body power that allows him to cut on a dime and quickly break into his routes.

—Major deep threat who can stretch the field.

—Best yards-after-catch receiver in the 2020 class.

—Tacklers cannot square up and find his strike zone; rarely tackled on the first attempt.

—Plays tough and is a physical runner.

—Scheme-proof player who can play any wide receiver alignment and would be valuable on rushing attempts.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Surrounded by all-world talent at Alabama and was never the week-to-week go-to in the passing game.

—Limited collegiate production.

—Lacks instincts as a return man.

—Can be more linear than fluid at times in his routes.

—Would like to see his positional nuances developed more (i.e. hand usage).

OVERALL

Ruggs has track-star speed, but he's also a developed route-runner who happens to be the fastest player in the draft class. Whatever the offensive philosophy is, Ruggs fits it. He can be dynamic on jet sweeps, pop passes, crossing routes or deep shots. The only limitation will be the imagination of his offensive coaches.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Tyreek Hill/John Ross III

Related

    Ravens' Calais Campbell to Joe Burrow:

    Can't Wait to Get 'Properly Acquainted'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens' Calais Campbell to Joe Burrow:

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Grades for Every Draft Pick

    🔤 Why Tua, Herbert were reaches 👀 Defensive studs ready to make an impact ➡️ @MikeTanier has a grade for every pick

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Grades for Every Draft Pick

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell Honors People Affected by COVID-19 at Start of 2020 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach O: Joe Burrow Is the 'Only Tiger King'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coach O: Joe Burrow Is the 'Only Tiger King'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report