An Early Look at NFL's Next Wave of Head Coaching Candidates Entering 2020

Don Wright/Associated Press

In the NFL, "Black Monday" comes the final week of the regular season. Some teams fire coaching staffs that underachieved and open searches for new regimes in hope of better results.

This offseason, five clubs hired head coaches. The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants chose coaches set to lead an NFL locker room for the first time—including one from the collegiate ranks in Matt Rhule. (The Giants fired Pat Shurmur on Black Monday, one day after the Browns gave the news to Freddie Kitchens.)

If the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars finish with a third consecutive losing campaign, we could see those clubs make changes to their coaching ranks next year.

Where would these teams, among others, look for potential replacements?

Focusing on NFL assistants, we'll highlight the newest crop of head-coaching candidates who should gain traction in the next hiring cycle.