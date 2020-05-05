Look: Tua Tagovailoa Shows Off New No. 1 Dolphins Jersey on Twitter

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins' No. 1 reason for hope is also No. 1 in the program.

Miami released a list of jersey numbers for the 2020 campaign, and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will wear No. 1 when he suits up in the NFL:

The Dolphins selected the Alabama product with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and will pin their future hopes on his development. He impressed at the collegiate level, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions during the 2018 campaign.

While a season-ending hip injury cut short his 2019 efforts, indications are that he is healthy and ready to go as his rookie season starts.

Miami will need him to be because it hasn't won a playoff game since the 2000 season and has qualified for the postseason just three times since. The inability to find a franchise quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season is one reason for the prolonged struggles, but Tagovailoa could fit the bill if he lives up to expectations.

That would truly make him No. 1 for Dolphins fans.