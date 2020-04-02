Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Underwent 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Medical Re-Check

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly healthy heading into the NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Tagovailoa received "overwhelmingly positive" results from the voluntary medical re-check he participated in with an independent doctor chosen by NFL physicians.

Rapoport explained it was a "comprehensive exam," and the results were given to every team in the league.

That the Alabama product had such positive results doesn't come as much of a surprise given his recent comments.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, per Steve Wyche of NFL.com. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

The independent medical re-check is notable considering teams have been unable to travel to pro days, conduct in-person meetings or fly players in for their own physicals because of travel restrictions and closed facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The more health questions the signal-caller is able to answer following hip surgery, the more likely he is to be selected near the top of the draft board on April 23.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Miami Dolphins to select Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

The hip injury ended Tagovailoa's collegiate career earlier than he hoped, but he still won a national championship and turned heads with his individual numbers with the Crimson Tide. He threw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions during his most recent fully healthy season in 2018.