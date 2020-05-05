Francisco Lindor Rumors: 'Hasn't Been a Negotiation' About New Indians Contract

Francisco Lindor Rumors: 'Hasn't Been a Negotiation' About New Indians ContractMay 5, 2020
Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor reportedly isn't interested in even discussing contract extension talks with the organization.
Baseball writer Keith Law said Tuesday on the 92.3 The Fan's The Bull and The Fox show that Cleveland has reached out regarding extension talks but Lindor intends on hitting free agency:
Keith Britton @KeithBritton86
.@keithlaw on @BullandFox on #Indians - Lindor: "What I've actually heard...they would like to pay him, but he won't even entertain contract extension offers. Absolutely his right to do that. They've tried to have those conversations...there just hasn't been a negotiation at all"
Keith Britton @KeithBritton86
.@keithlaw on @BullandFox more on #Indians - Lindor: "I personally think, knowing him and knowing who his representative is, they just want to go to free agency. My understanding is, the team was willing to talk extension with him and he just said 'I'm going to free agency.'"
