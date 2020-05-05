Francisco Lindor Rumors: 'Hasn't Been a Negotiation' About New Indians Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor reportedly isn't interested in even discussing contract extension talks with the organization.

Baseball writer Keith Law said Tuesday on the 92.3 The Fan's The Bull and The Fox show that Cleveland has reached out regarding extension talks but Lindor intends on hitting free agency:

