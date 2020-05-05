Francisco Lindor Rumors: 'Hasn't Been a Negotiation' About New Indians Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - MARCH 03: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians gets ready to step into the batters box against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 03, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor reportedly isn't interested in even discussing contract extension talks with the organization.  

Baseball writer Keith Law said Tuesday on the 92.3 The Fan's The Bull and The Fox show that Cleveland has reached out regarding extension talks but Lindor intends on hitting free agency:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

