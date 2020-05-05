Logan Ryan Announces on Instagram He Won't Return to Titans in Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cornerback Logan Ryan will not return to the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

The veteran announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

"I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me," he wrote.

Ryan spent the past three years with the Titans while starting all 45 games he played in this stretch.

"One of the top players still available on the open market who can add versatility and impact to a secondary somewhere," ESPN's Field Yates wrote.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

