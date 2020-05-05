Logan Ryan Announces on Instagram He Won't Return to Titans in Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans in action on defense during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cornerback Logan Ryan will not return to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. 

The veteran announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram.

"I'm looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that's a great fit for my family and me," he wrote.

Ryan spent the past three years with the Titans while starting all 45 games he played in this stretch.

"One of the top players still available on the open market who can add versatility and impact to a secondary somewhere," ESPN's Field Yates wrote.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

