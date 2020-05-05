Report: Some NBA Players Against Returning to Facilities Despite State Clearance

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 18: A generic basketball photo of the Official @NBA Spalding on the rack before the San Antonio Spurs game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 18, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

While the NBA is allowing for teams to open their facilities on a limited basis starting Friday, the process could be much more drawn out.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on SportsCenter that some franchises weren't planning just yet to take advantage of the opportunity to get players back.

"Two teams that I talked to this morning that are in states where the stay-at-home orders have been lifted are not intending to open their facilities by Friday," Windhorst said. "A third team that I talked to canvassed its players on a Zoom call last week, and the majority did not want the facility to re-open."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

