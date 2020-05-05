Report: Some NBA Players Against Returning to Facilities Despite State Clearance

Glenn James/Getty Images

While the NBA is allowing for teams to open their facilities on a limited basis starting Friday, the process could be much more drawn out.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on SportsCenter that some franchises weren't planning just yet to take advantage of the opportunity to get players back.

"Two teams that I talked to this morning that are in states where the stay-at-home orders have been lifted are not intending to open their facilities by Friday," Windhorst said. "A third team that I talked to canvassed its players on a Zoom call last week, and the majority did not want the facility to re-open."

