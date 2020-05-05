Rudy Gobert Tells Troll 'Go to School, P---y' During Call of Duty Video Stream

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 06: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 06, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert told off one fan who brought up his positive coronavirus test during a Call of Duty stream on Twitch.

According to TMZ Sports, a viewer had commented, "Thanks for starting covid in the nba dumbass." Gobert responded by calling the fan a "p---y" (warning: video contains profanity):

Gobert confirmed in March he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, a development that effectively led to the NBA suspending the 2019-20 season.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones reported it was unclear whether Gobert was responsible for Mitchell getting the disease as well but that the relationship between the two players was damaged nonetheless.

Mitchell alluded to his anger about the situation in an interview with Good Morning America.

"It took a while for me to kind of cool off and I read what [Gobert] said and I heard what he said, so I'm glad he's doing okay," he said.

Video Play Button

The Jazz confirmed March 27 that Gobert and Mitchell "no longer pose a risk of infection to others" after fully recovering. However, the subject understandably remains a sensitive topic for the 2020 All-Star center.

