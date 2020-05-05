AJ Styles' Triumphant Return, Liv Morgan's Slow Rise and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

AJ Styles' surprise return to Raw and victory in the Last Chance Gauntlet Match would seem to indicate he is the favorite to win Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and earn a guaranteed title match.

But is he?

While WWE does to pad the resumes of its top stars, there are two others who would seem to have an inside track on the briefcase: Aleister Black and King Corbin.

Corbin is one of the best heels in wrestling, and with a babyface champion in Braun Strowman over on SmackDown, he would be a more-than-suitable winner.

Black is the type of competitor these matches were, at one time, made for. He is a star of the future, someone with every tool necessary to be a top guy in WWE for many years to come. He just needs a definitive win.

Getting that at Money In The Bank and setting up a potential year's worth of storylines will catapult him up the card quicker and more effectively than winning weekly squash matches.

Both of those Superstars, as well as the company's long-term booking plans, would benefit more than Styles, who can get to the title picture on his own and without much creative effort.