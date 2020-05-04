Trainer: Mike Tyson Has 'Same Speed, Same Power as Guys 21, 22 Years Old'

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Mike Tyson's in-ring career met an ignominious end in 2005, but his trainer thinks the 53-year-old boxer looks to be in prime shape were he to step back between the ropes.

Tyson shared a clip from a training session last Friday, and many were impressed by what they saw from Iron Mike.

Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN's Ariel Helwani what it was like to be on the receiving end of those blows.

"I didn't know what to expect," Cordeiro said. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."

Despite Cordeiro's effusive praise, it's safe to assume boxing fans have seen the last of Tyson in any meaningful capacity. He turns 54 in June, and his last official match was in 2005.

Like numerous legends before him, Tyson probably continued beyond what he reasonably should have. He dropped three of his final four bouts, the last of which ended when he quit before the seventh round.

Cordeiro threw out a hypothetical third matchup between Tyson and Evander Holyfield, but Tyson had a much different idea when he threw out the idea of a comeback to T.I. during a chat on Instagram Live.

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff," he said, per TMZ Sports. "Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf--kers like me."