WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 4

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

It feels strange to say this but this week's Raw was the go-home episode before another fanless WWE pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday from both the Performance Center and WWE Headquarters. The traditional ladder matches have been replaced with a new match that will see participants fighting their way to the briefcase on the top of WWE's corporate building.

Monday's Raw featured the WWE champion, Drew McIntyre taking on Murphy, The Street Profits met the Viking Raiders for a fight and the final spot in the men's MITB bout was determined in a gauntlet match.

With Monday in the Bank less than a week away, much of this week's show was spent hyping the PPV as a unique event.

Let's look at what happened on Monday's Raw.