WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 4
It feels strange to say this but this week's Raw was the go-home episode before another fanless WWE pay-per-view.
Money in the Bank will take place on Sunday from both the Performance Center and WWE Headquarters. The traditional ladder matches have been replaced with a new match that will see participants fighting their way to the briefcase on the top of WWE's corporate building.
Monday's Raw featured the WWE champion, Drew McIntyre taking on Murphy, The Street Profits met the Viking Raiders for a fight and the final spot in the men's MITB bout was determined in a gauntlet match.
With Monday in the Bank less than a week away, much of this week's show was spent hyping the PPV as a unique event.
Let's look at what happened on Monday's Raw.
The VIP Lounge
Raw opened with MVP in the ring for another episode of The VIP Lounge. His guests this week were Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who will be the Raw competitors in the women's MITB match.
MVP asked a few standard questions and got the kind of answers you would expect from these three competitors. It was all very routine.
Asuka and Baszler almost came to blows before they both went after Jax together. MVP had to separate them while Jax recovered outside the ring.
Grade: C-
Analysis
MVP is great at what he does but nobody in this segment had much to work with. The small amount of physicality didn't do much to make the segment better.
Asuka is always entertaining and Baszler still comes across as one of the most dangerous people on the roster. Jax was the odd woman out as she barely spoke and ended up getting kicked out of the ring.