Tom Brady Shows off Preparation for Debut Season with Bucs in Workout Video

Tom Brady finally found somewhere to work out in preparation for his 21st NFL season and first as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The 42-year-old was previously kicked out of a Tampa public park that was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20:

Brady left the New England Patriots, with whom he won an NFL-high six Super Bowl championships, to sign a two-year contract with the Bucs during free agency in March.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to come out of a roughly one-year retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay on April 21:

Brady and Gronkowski won three Super Bowls together in New England and will try to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Brady apparently can't wait for the challenge.