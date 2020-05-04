WWE's John Cena Visits 7-Year-Old Boy with Life-Threatening Tumor

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

WWE star John Cena granted the wish of a seven-year-old fan who has Wilms tumor, according to WFLA's Alexis Pastore.

Pastore reported David Castle was first diagnosed with the form of kidney cancer last October. By the time he first visited the hospital, the cancer had already spread beyond his kidneys.

His mother, Tammy Miller, said to Pastore that Castle "has already undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital" and has additional months of further treatments down the road.

As much as he has achieved inside of the ring, Cena's charitable work outside of the ring has become the stuff of legend. People noted last November he had performed more than 600 Make-A-Wish visits over the years.

"I said, 'If you ever need me for this ever, I don't care what I'm doing, I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing,'" Cena said to the magazine. "We've all experienced that joy of giving a gift for the holidays where you just nail it—that's the same gift I get in giving back to people's lives, in being able to give them wonderful emotional moments."

Miller told Pastore that Castle "had tears of joy" upon seeing Cena at his home in Odessa, Florida.