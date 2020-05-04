Korea Baseball Organization Games to Air on ESPN Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

ESPN announced a deal Monday to air Korea Baseball Organization games six days per week, starting with Opening Day on Tuesday:

The broadcasts will feature experienced MLB commentators working remotely, including Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Perez.

The MLB season has been delayed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The KBO deal will provide fans the chance to see live baseball on ESPN for the first time in 2020.

