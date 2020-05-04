Korea Baseball Organization Games to Air on ESPN Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chung Soo-bin of Doosan Bears bats during the preseason game between LG Twins and Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on April 21, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) open a preseason games Tuesday, with its 10 clubs scheduled to play four games each through April 27. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday that the 2020 regular season, postponed from its March 28 start date due to the coronavirus outbreak, will begin May 5. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

ESPN announced a deal Monday to air Korea Baseball Organization games six days per week, starting with Opening Day on Tuesday:

The broadcasts will feature experienced MLB commentators working remotely, including Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Perez.

The MLB season has been delayed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The KBO deal will provide fans the chance to see live baseball on ESPN for the first time in 2020.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

