10 Amazing Stats and Storylines from the Cubs vs. Cardinals Rivalry

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

It's a rivalry born almost entirely from the geographical proximity of the two franchises and their subsequent battle for territorial rights.

"All that stands between these two adversaries is a mere 297 miles of rich, Midwestern soil. With each team intent on owning that land, this rivalry is really a turf war," Doug Ward of ESPN wrote in 2009.

That might be an oversimplification, but it's fair.

For much of central Illinois, Busch Stadium is actually closer than Wrigley Field, meaning the rivalry's borders and state lines are by no means one and the same.

Even when the Cubs were still "lovable losers" and perennial cellar-dwellers, the rivalry still meant something to both fanbases.

Contention by both teams in recent years has thrown additional fuel on the flames and breathed new life into one of the oldest rivalries in the sport.

As we celebrate Rivalry Week here at Bleacher Report, let's take a deep dive into some mind-blowing statistics from the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry.