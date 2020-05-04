Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush Amid Dak Prescott Contract Talks, Andy Dalton Signing

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have released backup quarterback Cooper Rush in order to make room for Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton will sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the team that could add $4 million worth of incentives, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran can reach his maximum salary based on regular-season and playoff playing time.

The move also comes as the Cowboys try to sign starter Dak Prescott to a long-term deal. The team used the exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback worth around $31.5 million for 2020, per Spotrac.

The Dalton signing created speculation the Cowboys could rescind the tag, but releasing Rush removes a potential key backup in the quarterback room.

The Central Michigan product had been with the team since 2017 and was highly regarded by players and executives.

"I've been one of Cooper's biggest fans since the moment he got here," Prescott said in 2017, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Jerry Jones also compared his work ethic to Prescott, Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

Rush still only saw 26 regular-season snaps in three years with the team, finishing 1-of-3 as a passer. Releasing him was as good for the player as the organization:

Dallas also added quarterback depth through the draft with 2019 fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson and 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci still on the roster.