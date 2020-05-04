Aaron Rodgers' Friend A.J. Hawk Thinks Jordan Love Relationship 'Will Be Great'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

There's been speculation Aaron Rodgers wouldn't want to work with rookie first-round pick Jordan Love, but a close friend thinks things will work out fine between the two quarterbacks.

"I think Aaron's relationship with Jordan Love will be great," former linebacker A.J. Hawk said, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "Aaron will be open with him."

Hawk and Rodgers spent nine years together with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-15, and the two recently had a lengthy discussion on The Hawk Cast.

Though Hawk believes the veteran will be fine around Love, he does question the relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur, especially as the story continues to arise.

"It'll keep coming up—not just this year," Hawk added.

The Packers appear to be preparing for the future at the position beyond the 36-year-old, just as they did in 2005 when they picked Rodgers despite having Brett Favre on the roster.

The external questions have been about the new dynamic in the quarterback room, although LaFleur believes in the veteran.

"I can't say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team," the coach said of Rodgers," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "He is the one that leads us out there. I know he's going to be a great mentor, and I'm excited to get back to work with all these guys."

Rodgers also reached out to Love immediately after being drafted.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said told ESPN's Maria Taylor (via Demovsky). "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

Considering Rodgers is under contract through 2023, the two could be working together for several years.