Police Video of Former Cowboys RB Darren McFadden's Arrest Released

Uncredited/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Darren McFadden's 2019 DWI arrest, which shows him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and attempting to resist arrest before police pulled a gun and a taser on the former NFL running back.



The video shows McFadden passed out with his car on in a Texas Whataburger drive-thru, with police attempting to wake him by striking the window and shaking the vehicle. At one point, McFadden's foot slips off the brake pedal while he's still asleep, sending his car into the side of the Whataburger (NSFW video below):

The officer then smashes the window of McFadden's car and opens his driver-side door, waking him in the process. Two officers then attempt to force McFadden out of the vehicle as he resists.

McFadden was charged with resisting arrest and a DWI with a BAC of greater than or equal to .15. He reached a plea deal in February, which called for the resisting arrest charge to be dropped in exchange for him pleading guilty to DWI. A judge sentenced him to four days in jail, with one day served, and suspended his driver's license for 90 days.

McFadden, 32, played 10 NFL seasons for the Raiders and Cowboys, rushing for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns. He finished second in the Heisman voting in 2006 and 2007 during his storied career at Arkansas.