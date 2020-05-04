Report: NFL to Cancel 2020 International Series Games Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ian Walton/Associated Press

The NFL won't be playing games overseas this season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has canceled its 2020 International Series, according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure. While the league is planning to go ahead with its normal schedule, the International Series will be falling by the wayside.

Four games were planned to be held in London—two at the famous Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—while one game was planned for Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

It will be the second time that Mexico City's game is canceled. In 2018, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams was moved to L.A. after the NFL deemed the field conditions at Estadio Azteca unsuitable.

The Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019.

The league has had games in London every year since 2007, with experienced travelers Jacksonville Jaguars expected to host two games in 2020.

The coronavirus has had a major impact on the NFL in general. The league's draft in April was held completely digitally and remotely, while offseason programs are also held in a virtual format. Much of the conversation heading into the year—given the hiatus of leagues like the NBA, MLB and international soccer leagues—was whether the NFL would be able to start on time or would have fans in the stands when play began.

Ultimately, the league still plans to release a full schedule by May 9 with its regular season beginning on time on Sept. 10, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. But the International Series won't be a part of its plans for this season.